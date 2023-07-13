NationalWorldTV
Large pig stuck in ditch - Chichester fire crews save its bacon

Fire crews were called to the aid of a large pig which got stuck in a ditch this morning.
By Joe Stack
Published 13th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST

The ‘hapless porker’ was found stuck in a deep ditch in Birdham Road this morning (Thursday, July 13) but with the fire and rescue service’s technical rescue unit called to the rescue, the animal was quickly reunited with it’s owner.

In a statement on social media this afternoon, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “This morning our Technical Rescue Unit was dispatched to Birdham Road near Chichester to rescue a large pig stuck in a deep ditch. Within an hour the hapless porker was reunited with its owner, we were very happy to help!”

