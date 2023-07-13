The ‘hapless porker’ was found stuck in a deep ditch in Birdham Road this morning (Thursday, July 13) but with the fire and rescue service’s technical rescue unit called to the rescue, the animal was quickly reunited with it’s owner.

In a statement on social media this afternoon, a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “This morning our Technical Rescue Unit was dispatched to Birdham Road near Chichester to rescue a large pig stuck in a deep ditch. Within an hour the hapless porker was reunited with its owner, we were very happy to help!”