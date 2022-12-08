A large number of fire crews were scrambled to Brighton Marina last night following reports of a fire.

Pictures from the scene show several fire pumps as well as a number of other emergency service vehicles.

Ambulances and fire engines were called to The Boardwalk shortly after 5.15pm last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 17.18 today December 7 2022 to reports of smoke in a high rise residential building on The Boardwalk at Brighton Marina.

Crews at the scene. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was a small fire in the basement which crews put out using a hose reel. Eight fire engines attended the scene, and ten breathing apparatus were used to help check on the welfare of residents and clear the smoke.