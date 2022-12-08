Pictures from the scene show several fire pumps as well as a number of other emergency service vehicles.
Ambulances and fire engines were called to The Boardwalk shortly after 5.15pm last night.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called at 17.18 today December 7 2022 to reports of smoke in a high rise residential building on The Boardwalk at Brighton Marina.
“There was a small fire in the basement which crews put out using a hose reel. Eight fire engines attended the scene, and ten breathing apparatus were used to help check on the welfare of residents and clear the smoke.
“We would like to thank everyone in and around the building for following our guidance while we worked. There are no reports of injuries. The fire is being treated as accidental.”