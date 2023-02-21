Laser light show success at Chichester Canal Basin

Thousands of people came to enjoy a laser light show spectacle at Chichester Canal Basin at the weekend.

Chichester Canal's laser light show was a huge success

The free event was organised on by Chichester District Council and Chichester Canal Trust with the majority of funding coming from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF). The lasers were provided by Horizon Fireworks.

Spectators were treated to two eye-catching light shows set to music on both nights. There was also extra free entertainment including an LED hula hoop artist and The Glow Jugglers, plus local food and drink stalls, while the canal café was also open to visitors.

The event generated lots of positive comments including:

"Wow!! It was brilliant and far exceeded my expectations. I've since told many people how amazing it was."

"Thank you so much for putting this on for the public. It was lovely to see such a good turnout, and the lights and music were simply fabulous."

"We've had so much positive feedback from this event, and we're really pleased that so many people were able to enjoy it and have a good time," says Councillor Alan Sutton, Cabinet Member for Housing, Licensing, Communications and Events at Chichester District Council. "I'd also like to say a huge thank you to our Events and Promotions Officer, the Chichester Canal Trust and The Rotary Club for their support and volunteers on both nights, it was a real team effort.

"We're always looking to attract new and more diverse events to the district. By encouraging more events to the area like this and the recent barista regional finals, we hope to boost the local economy and give people some amazing experiences to enjoy.

"We are currently gathering people's feedback about the event and I would encourage people to fill in our short survey(Opens in a new window) by 3 March. We'll then consider all the comments as part of our future event planning."

Dorothy Cox, volunteer Trustee at the Chichester Ship Canal Trust, said: "It was a wonderful sight to see the Canal Basin lit up with the colourful and vibrant laser beams. It was a great event for families and young people to enjoy, at half term, and the Canal Trust was delighted to co-host the event. We are very grateful to Chichester District Council for making it happen, and for the support of our volunteers and those from the Rotary too."