Last few days to enjoy Elmer Art Trail in Eastbourne

Chief Executive of Your Eastbourne BID, Stephen Holt said "Elmer the Patchwork Elephant has been holidaying in Eastbourne with twelve of his herd, but sadly, his time in the town comes to an end on the 14th of April."

"I want to say a huge thank you to those who have hosted Elmer, Lightning Fibre, Visit Eastbourne, Brufords, PRG, Pomodoro e Mozzarella, Edeal, The Belgian Cafe, Chatfields, Enterprise Shopping Centre, Eastbourne Alive, Eastbourne Borough Market, The Eagle and the Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce".

"Thousands have enjoyed the trail, and seen the wonderful artwork by talented artists with their own interpretations of famous pieces."

Elmer find his friends on the map!

"A huge thank you as well to Wild In Art, and Anderson Press. It's been brilliant to be able to bring this trail to the town".

"Elmer and his herd are due to leave shortly, but you can still collect a map from The Welcome Building, or by visiting www.elmerineastbourne.co.uk"

"Don't forget, you can also design your own Elmer, thanks to the Art House in Grove Road, with a first prize of £50 to be spent, and two runners up will receive £25, plus a prize for every entry!"

Simply click here to download a copy of the Elmer, print it off and let your little one’s creativity flow.

Return it to the Art House, with your contact details on the back by Sunday 15th April to be entered!