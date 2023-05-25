Last few hours to vote for Bishopstone Station in World cup Of Railway Stations

Friends of Bishopstone station are excited about being shortlisted for The Rail delivery group World cup of stations.We are in the Tim Dunn ( presenter of Architecture the Railways built) Bonus station category.To vote please go online to The Railway delivery group World cup of Stations, look for the bonus station Bishopstone and vote before midnight tonight. Link here: raildeliverygroup.com/uk-rail-industry/campaigns/world-cup-of-stations.html