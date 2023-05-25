Edit Account-Sign Out
Last few hours to vote for Bishopstone Station in World cup Of Railway Stations

By Barbara MineContributor
Published 25th May 2023, 09:07 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 09:08 BST
Getting the Keys from GTR for the community hub

Friends of Bishopstone station are excited about being shortlisted for The Rail delivery group World cup of stations.We are in the Tim Dunn ( presenter of Architecture the Railways built) Bonus station category.To vote please go online to The Railway delivery group World cup of Stations, look for the bonus station Bishopstone and vote before midnight tonight. Link here: raildeliverygroup.com/uk-rail-industry/campaigns/world-cup-of-stations.html

We have worked so hard to be recognised and this raises our profile for years to come.