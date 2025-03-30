Last in series of Thursday Lates at Chichester’s Pallant House Gallery
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The latest late is on April 3 from 5-8.30pm, with half price admission: £6.25/£7.25 with Gift Aid.
The idea, one Thursday per month from January to April, is to take in the gallery’s collection and exhibitions after hours and enjoy expert talks (ticketed), tours and drop-in creative activities in the galleries. Pallant Café will be open serving a selection of food and drink and the bookshop will also be open. More details on https://pallant.org.uk/whats-on/special-event-thursday-late-events/
The talk on April 3 is The Bloomsbury Look. Join Wendy Hitchmough as she discusses this month’s theme and her book The Bloomsbury Look.
The Bloomsbury Group developed a particular look that became synonymous with their liberal values and sexual freedoms. When they founded the Omega Workshops it became a brand. This talk establishes the context for Carrington’s cropped hair and baggy trousers. It traces the evolution of a radical Omega style of dress and decodes the political statements that the Bloomsbury look projected.
After the talk, you will be able to buy a copy of The Bloomsbury Look and have it signed by the author.
Wendy Hichmough is emeritus senior lecturer at the University of Sussex where her teaching included art history, museum curating and heritage. She is the author of nine books including Vanessa Bell. The Life and Art of a Bloomsbury Radical, to be published by Yale next year, and The Bloomsbury Look (Yale 2020). Her extensive research draws on her experience of working from 2001-13 at the Bloomsbury artists’ home, Charleston in East Sussex where she was curator.
Wendy moved from Charleston to Historic Royal Palaces in 2014. She was head of historic buildings & research there until 2018. She achieved Independent Research Organisation status for Historic Royal Palaces and was responsible for developing and delivering their academic research strategy. She then worked at the University of Sussex from 2018 and retired from teaching two years ago to focus on writing. Her earlier books include Arts and Crafts Gardens (V&A Publications, 2005) and C.F.A. Voysey (Phaidon Press 1995).
This talk is part of the April Late event. By buying the talk ticket you gain free access to the galleries, exhibitions and drop-in activities from 5-8.30pm.
Each Thursday Late event will follow the schedule: 5-6pm – library show and tell; 6-7.30pm – talk and book signing (gallery admission included in talk ticket); 6.30-8pm – studio workshop (gallery admission included in workshop ticket); 6-8pm – drop-in creative activity in the galleries; and 7.15-8pm – guided tour.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.