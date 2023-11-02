Last seven properties for sale at Sayers Common development

Construction is nearing the final stages at Linden Homes’ Sayers Meadow location in the West Sussex village of Sayers Common, where just seven houses remain for sale.

The housebuilder is delivering 133 new homes at the development, off Goldcrest Drive, with the final properties available to buy including a choice of two, three and four-bedroom houses.

Sales and marketing director for Linden Homes, Ginny James said: “Sayers Meadow is a very attractive development in a popular location, and we have found that there has been plenty of interest in these homes throughout the construction process.

“Being just over 20 minutes from Brighton and only 15 minutes from Burgess Hill, it is in a good spot for commuting, shopping, and leisure, yet it also offers the benefits of village life.

“We have built a good mix of properties here and among the homes still available to buy, there’s a variety of styles and sizes, so there are still options for buyers with a range of requirements and budgets.”

The final homes for sale include the last two-bedroom house available – the Cartwright, which has a living room the full width of the back of the house with French doors to the garden, and a kitchen/dining room at the front, with two double bedrooms upstairs.

Meanwhile, there’s a choice of Elmslie semi-detached houses, which have a similar ground-floor layout to the Cartwright, but with three bedrooms, including an en suite to the main bedroom, upstairs.

There are two different four-bedroom detached designs available – the Mylne and the Pembroke. Both have kitchen/dining rooms at the back of the house with doors to the garden and separate living rooms to the front, while the Pembroke also has a utility room and a study. The main bedroom to both homes has an en suite shower room.

Linden Homes has built a range of homes at Sayers Meadow, including apartments and houses. Prices for the final homes available currently start from £359,000.