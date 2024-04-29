Last sheep joins the flock as OneFamily donates £10,000 for ewe-nique sculpture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brighton-based financial services company, OneFamily, has made a donation of £10,000 to local hospice, Martlets, for their own hand-painted Shaun the Sheep sculpture.

The ewe-nique and colourful sheep has been painted by local artist, Danni Smith, in OneFamily’s office allowing colleagues to watch the design come to life. Within the artwork, OneFamily’s Brighton office can be spotted alongside iconic seafront features such as the Brighton Pier, Hove Beach Huts and the i360.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aptly named ‘Pebble’ by the OneFamily team, the sculpture also shows off the city’s diverse and wonderful range of local wildlife from the kelp on the bottom of the seabed right up to the city’s infamous chip-stealing seagulls in the sky. The art is brimming with colourful creatures, including a jellyfish, starfish, crab and even a seal peeping its head above the water.

OneFamily CEO, Jim Islam; Artist, Danni Smith; Martlets Supporter Engagement Manager, David Phillips.

In last year’s ‘Shaun by the Sea’ art trail, OneFamily Sponsored Danni’s entry named ‘Briny’, which was inspired by local wetlands and sea kelp rewilding. The sheep was one of many bright and baa-eautiful sculptures which were scattered across the city last year for people to enjoy.

After the trail finished, the herd of sculptures were then put up for auction, with the highest bidders able to take home their favourite sheep. More than 300 bidders flocked to the Corn Exchange with Martlets ambassador and DJ, Norman Cook – also known as Fatboy Slim - where £400,000 was raised at the auction. In total, the trail raised more than £850,000 for Martlets. The latest £10,000 donated by OneFamily for ‘Pebble’ will be added to this funding, which supports the new hospice in Hove.

Jim Islam, CEO of OneFamily said, “It’s been fantastic having our Brighton office temporarily turned into an artist’s studio for the talented Danni Smith and seeing our very own Shaun the Sheep come to life. Danni’s detailed work shows the varied and beautiful wildlife that we are lucky enough to have right outside the door of our office. Martlets has always been a charity we have been proud to support and we are pleased to have made this further donation which will support people through incredibly difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad