Last week to enter for the 1066 Hastings & Rother Business Awards
The 1066 Business Awards first originated in the early 2000s and have been brought back for 2024 to celebrate 30 years of providing business support and training to Start Up’s and SMEs across the Southeast and East of England. As a champion for local success, this Business Awards is one that plans to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of businesses in the Hastings and Rother area.
Taking place on Thursday, 6th June at Bannatynes Hotel, the celebration will include a 2-course lunch and guest speakers Rich Moore from Source BMX and Rachel Watkyn OBE from Tiny Box.
With entries closing on Monday, 1st April, the categories include:
- People First (sponsored by TE Connectivity) - Celebrating employers who prioritize the well-being and professional growth of their workforce.
- Future Leader (AAK BD Foods) - Highlighting emerging talents under 35 who demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.
- Best New Business (sponsored by Holland Harper LLP) - Celebrating entrepreneurial brilliance and innovation among startups less than two years old.
- Lone Ranger (sponsored by Heringtons Solicitors) - Recognizing the resilience and determination of self-employed individuals, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who blaze their own trails.
- Growth Champion (sponsored by Beaming) - Paying tribute to businesses that have demonstrated exceptional expansion and sustained success.
- Community Spirit (sponsored by Marshall Tufflex) - Honouring individuals and organizations dedicated to making a positive impact on their communities.
- New Directions (sponsored by Lightning Fibre) - Recognizing businesses that have successfully navigated change through innovation and strategic adaptation.
- Extra Mile (sponsored by Goldstar IT Consultancy) - Honouring businesses that deliver unparalleled service excellence and set the standard for customer satisfaction.
To find out how to enter, head over to Let’s Do Business Group’s website. Good luck!