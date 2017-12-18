LATEST: Firefighters remain at scene of derelict school building blaze

Firefighters remain at the scene of a blaze which engulfed a derelict school building in Newhaven this morning (Monday, December 18).

People living in the Western Road area were advised to close all windows. The public was told to avoid the area.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said steady progress had been made at the incident, with eight appliances still at the scene and a further two water carriers mobilised to the incident.

Six appliances were sent at 10.48 this morning (18 December) and this was escalated to eight appliances from Newhaven, Seaford, Brighton, Hove and Eastbourne, along with two aerial ladder platforms.

There are no reports of injuries at the derelict site.