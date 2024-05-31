Latest Hailsham newsletter available for residents soon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Copies of the next (summer) edition of Hailsham Town Council's newsletter to residents will be available to collect from Wednesday 12th June.

'Our Hailsham', which is currently published three times a year (February, June and October) and includes articles of interest to residents such as information on the Town Council's activities, service updates, upcoming community projects and town events, is currently distributed to a small number of public outlets for display/collection by residents.

The latest newsletter will be available to collect from the following locations:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham Town Council Offices

Hailsham Post Office

Hailsham Library

James West Community Centre

Hailsham East Community Centre

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town Council Offices, Market Street

Residents will still be able access the publication online as a downloadable Portable Document Format file via the Hailsham Town Council website and are invited to subscribe to receive a link to the latest newsletter when as and when it is published.

To subscribe, send an email to [email protected] with 'SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER' typed in the subject bar. Those who subscribe will be able to unsubscribe at any time by contacting the Town Council.