Latest on Hailsham playground and play equipment upgrade project

Major work has finished on improvements to the children's play areas located in Stroma Gardens and adjacent to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field, delivering an exciting upgrade to play equipment.

Stroma Gardens play area, Hailsham

With the success of the upgraded play area in Western Road last year, the Town Council has taken this opportunity to bring the play areas located in Stroma Gardens and on the Maurice Thornton Playing Field (in addition to the playground located in Battle Road, whereby completion of works is imminent) up to optimum standard, offering excellent play value for all users.

The upgrade to the Maurice Thornton Playing Field play area involved the installation of a 30-metre aerial zip wire, replacement of the broken inclusive roundabout and complete overlaying of the wet-pour in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the Stroma Gardens play area, new pieces of toddler equipment have been installed, in addition to the removal of the large slide and replacement with a toddler multi-play unit. A 4-person springy seesaw and inclusive toddler springy have also be installed on the site.

At the time of writing, work is close to completion on the play area situated in Battle Road and will see the installation of new swings, in addition to the replacement of the Whirly Bird roundabout with an inclusive one - and complete overlaying of the wet-pour surface.

Improvement works to the playground located in Quinnell Drive has also recently been completed, with the replacement of the chip bark surfacing there.

The play area upgrade project was funded by using the Council's Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money and will future proof the play areas for the next 10-15 years. The Council agreed a budget of over £40K for the overlaying of the wet pour surface at the sites and further agreed to invest between £100K to £120K for upgrades and improvements to play areas, including the replacement of some play equipment due to reaching the end of its serviceable life or as a result of corrosion over the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The revamp of some on the maintained play areas is part of the Town Council's continued commitment to improve local parks and open spaces," said Works Manager Richard Gillett. "Children’s play areas play a vital role in outdoor recreation, providing children with an area to relax, meet friends and play."

"The Town Council’s play areas strike a balance between providing stimulating play and meeting current safety requirements, which is why we pride ourselves in maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and undertaking regular inspections, repairs and replacements where necessary, as well as upgrades such as those recently completed or near to completion."