Latex artist offers "15 years of provocative and empowering art"

Michelle Mildenhall (contributed pic)

SIXTY NINE offers a major retrospective by latex portrait artist Michelle Mildenhall at UNIT 2 GALLERY, 8-10 London Road, St Leonards on Sea, TN37 6AE (opening night: Friday, September 12, 6pm-10pm; exhibition dates: Saturday, September 13 and Sunday, September 14, 11am–6pm).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michelle is promising her “most ambitious and personal exhibition to date”, a retrospective celebrating “15 years of provocative and empowering art.”

Bringing together 69 pieces for the very first time, Michelle offers a “unique glimpse into the evolution of her highly distinctive style, one that explores fetish subcultures and sexual identity through a lens that is playful, powerful, and deeply personal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for her signature technique, layering cut sheet latex to create striking, pop-art inspired portraits, Michelle’s work draws influence from a broad range of sexual fetishes, using these themes to challenge ideas around desire, dominance, and subversion, she explains. With a graphic pop art edge, her portraits transform familiar and iconic faces, as well as original characters into figures of empowerment, intrigue and humour.

SIXTY NINE is the largest exhibition of Michelle’s work to date and marks a key moment in her creative journey. From her earliest latex portraits to new, never-before-seen pieces, the exhibition “forms a compelling visual narrative, revealing the influences, stories, and personal experiences that have shaped (her) voice as an artist.”

“This exhibition brings my work full circle,” says Michelle. “It’s the first time I’ve brought all these pieces together in one space, from my earliest latex portraits to unseen sketches and paintings that have never been shown publicly. I’ve never felt fully comfortable within traditional roles or expectations, and that’s something that drives my work. It’s about power, control, and how sexuality, especially female sexuality, is perceived, judged, and politicised. I hope this exhibition tells the story of how I’ve developed creatively and personally over the years.”

Michelle has gained international recognition for her work, having exhibited at major art institutions including Saatchi Gallery (London), La Luz De Jesus Gallery (Los Angeles), and Sin City Gallery (Las Vegas). She was photographed by Rankin for his THE UNSEEN exhibition, and her art is in collections all over the world. Her best-known piece QE2 was the cover of Skin Two Magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every portrait is handmade, tactile, and loaded with symbolism. Her art, much like the material she uses, is sleek, sexy and seductive, she says.

“SIXTY NINE is not just an exhibition, it’s a celebration of 15 years of creativity and determination. Whether you're familiar with (my) work or discovering it for the first time, SIXTY NINE promises to be a striking and unforgettable exhibition that captures the spirit of an artist unafraid to push boundaries. SIXTY NINE also forms part of the Coastal Currents Festival celebration of creativity along the south-east coast.”