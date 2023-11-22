Laughton community tree planting takes place on Sunday December 3

Children and adults in East Sussex will come together to plant up to 300 young saplings in Laughton on Sunday 3rd December. Organisers are calling for as many volunteers as possible to come & plant a tree to preserve our beautiful local countryside and contribute to National Tree Week.

National Tree Week is held every year to encourage local communities to love and nurture their woods and green spaces. This year it’s a special year – fifty years since the famous “Plant a Tree in ’73 campaign”. This year, to encourage families and children to get involved, the volunteers of Laughton Greenwood will have woodland games and activities for children. “We are hoping most of the elder children will like to plant at least one tree”, says volunteer Kath Owston, “but after that they can do wood-based arts & crafts while the adults plant more trees”.

Sessions begin at 10am & 1pm & all volunteers are welcome, with no experience necessary. “If you love the countryside, and can walk on rough woodland ground” then you are very welcome says organiser Steve Lewis. “We will have hot soup at lunchtime, it’s a free activity, and volunteers can stay as long or as short as they want.”

The tree planting in Laughton Greenwood is unusual in that the wood is one of the few Community-managed woods in Sussex. The wood is situated between Lewes & Hailsham, near Ringmer. A small group of volunteers are gradually improving the wood for walkers & mapping the wildlife & nature that lives there.

Anna Owston, in Lewes, with some of the saplings to be planted

“Planting trees is such a great thing to do” says Steve Lewis. “These trees will provide a haven for birds & butterflies for decades to come. Trees store carbon, so mitigate the climate crisis. And as long as the wood remains in community hands these trees will be there for our children and grandchildren to play and enjoy nature.”

The activities are free but volunteers are asked to sign up online at Ticketsource/LaughtonGreenwood to aid planning. “Wear boots and gloves,” says Olivier from the forestry team, “and if you can bring a trowel please do, but the most important thing is to come anyway. Children and well-behaved dogs are welcome, but wrap up warm and bring drinks & snacks".

“Laughton has some of the best ‘Ancient Woodland’ remaining in the UK,” says Debbie Pellett who grew up locally. “But after the war large areas were cut down and replaced with conifers. We are aiming to re-plant traditional English woodland trees such as hazel, beech and the mighty oak.”

One of the best things about living in Sussex is that we are surrounded by some lovely countryside. But habitats for our native birds & bats are shrinking. The UK only has 14% of woodland cover, while most of Europe has over 30%. Join in on December 3rd to plant some trees for the wildlife and for future generations. More details are on Facebook, or LaughtonGreenwood.co.uk, or write to [email protected]