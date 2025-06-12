Launch line-up confirmed for The Nest, Chichester's newest theatre

The doors will open on Thursday, July 31 as Chichester Festival Theatre puts its brand-new venue The Nest through its paces.

A launch weekend will run until Saturday, August 2, our first chance to explore an intimate new studio space offering something completely different, powered by the CFT but with its own rhythm and feel, the theatre promises.

The opening taster weekend offers a snapshot of what’s to come, with further programming to be announced in July. Think fringe theatre, open mics, comedy, live music, family shows and community-led events – all in one welcoming space, the CFT says.

Nestled among the trees beside the Festival Theatre, The Nest seats 120 and has its own bar and accessible facilities. With sustainability at its heart, the core structure was previously located at the Pleasance Theatre in London and used at the Edinburgh Festival.

CFT artistic director Justin Audibert is delighted to bring it now to Chichester – “a new space for emerging artists, local creatives, fresh ideas and bold performances.”

The launch weekend will be followed by the Future Theatre Makers Festival, running from August 4-16 as the first-ever cohort of the CFT’s Artist Development Programme take to the stage, presenting the work they’ve been developing over the past two years.

It all adds up to a massive and exciting opportunity.

“(Justin’s predecessor as CFT artistic director) Dan (Evans) and (CFT executive director) Kathy (Bourne) had the Spiegel tent here,” Justin says, “and there was always interest in us having a third space where we could create work with a different flavour and get new audiences. We had started our artist development programme, and we have a space problem in general here. There are certain production values that shows in the Minerva must have but we were wanting to give support to artists early in their careers, to give them the chance to do scratch performances and for us to be able to develop their work with them.”

And then things started to fall into place

“Dan Watkins, who was previously head of production here and oversaw the CFT RENEW campaign, came across this framework from an existing structure for what has now become the skeleton for The Nest. We thought about it and we realised that it would be brilliant and that it would give us total flexibility. He came to us with the idea and we realised that it would do all the things that we wanted it to do.”

Construction started after the CFT successfully completed The Nest Appeal, raising more than £1,800,000 in one year. Now The Nest, a structure previously used by The Pleasance at the Edinburgh Festival and now adapted for Chichester, is ready to roll.

“It is absolutely the tent again,” says Justin – the tent famously the precursor to the Minerva theatre. “The tent evolved into the Minerva but The Nest will never become an established theatre in that way and have shows are running for four weeks. It's going to be much more about an experimental theatre place where you can watch work in progress.”

The Nest will also provide a much-needed space for the CFT’s growing community programme, including creative activities for adults, its Technical Youth Theatre and work for early years (ages 0-5).

“It is going to bring together all those strands. It will be a really welcoming building, enticing new audiences and allowing the artists the chance to experiment and take risks. We will be testing it over the launch weekend with all sorts of different activities. We will be testing the venue and we will also be testing the audiences. I'm wanting to see who it will attract. Theatres can be intimidating with people thinking that you have to behave in certain ways when you go into a theatre, but I want this to be really relaxing, somewhere everyone feels welcome. We want it to feel maybe a little loose in there and certainly different. We want it to feel really inviting.

“We are thrilled that it is happening and we are really grateful to everyone that has supported it. Everybody we spoke to has said that it is really exciting. And now it feels that it's happening really quickly. I keep thinking have we forgotten something. It has just been so smooth and it has been a really enjoyable process.”

As for programming, as Justin says, it won't be in the usual CFT way, announcing programmes months in advance. The whole point is to be flexible and have the capacity so create shows at relatively short notice: “It will be a rolling process of announcements and that's really great for the organisation, to be doing something in a really different way.”

The launch weekend runs from Thursday, July 31-Saturday, August 2 with booking now open at thenest.cft.org.uk. Tickets will never be more than £20.

LAUNCH WEEKEND PROGRAMME

Comedy at The Nest headlined by Lou Sanders, with support from Cecily Hitchcock, Thu 31 Jul, 8pm. Headlining the first ever Comedy at The Nest is Lou Sanders from the telly: Last One Laughing (Amazon Prime), Taskmaster (Channel 4), Would I Lie To You and QI (BBC). She’s bringing punchlines that arrive out of nowhere “like a spiritual epiphany in a Wetherspoons.” Lou will be joined by Cecily Hitchcock, a comedy siren, crowd enchantress and heckler annihilator.

Ascension Dance: Early Weaves, Fri 1 Aug, 11am & 2pm. Early Weaves is a non-verbal introduction to dance theatre for ages 0–4. It’s a heart-warming tale of friendship, curiosity and play. Exploring sound and movement, the show will create magic and laughter and invite the audience in to play.

Sura Susso, Fri 1 Aug, 8pm. Step into a world of rhythm, soul, and cultural richness with Sura Susso, the internationally acclaimed kora virtuoso, joined by percussionist Amadou Diagne. Be transported into the heart of West Africa as each performance is a masterclass in musical storytelling.

Filskit Theatre: Wonder Gigs, Sat 2 Aug, 10am & 12 midday. Wonder Gigs is a family-friendly live event for music-loving grown-ups and little ones aged 0-4. Each themed session includes acoustic covers of well-known pop, rock and folk tunes from a professional musician. At the same time, an experienced play facilitator will ensure that little ones are well catered for with props, puppets, bubbles and gentle child-led play.

Sarah Cameron West: Karen, Sat 2 Aug, 8pm. Karen invites you into the uproarious world of our protagonist. Life takes an unexpected turn when she is unceremoniously dumped by her long-term boyfriend, Joe, at the Alton Towers, on her 30th birthday. Trapped in office hell, Joe starts dating her arch-nemesis, Karen. Through laughter, tears, and sharp sarcasm, she learns that healing comes from facing pain head-on.

FUTURE THEATRE MAKERS FESTIVAL 4-16 AUG

Following the launch weekend, the first-ever cohort of CFT’s Artist Development Programme will take to the stage, presenting the work they’ve been developing over the past two years across a fortnight.

The Brown Ranger by Ben Grant, Mon 4 Aug & Thu 7 Aug at 8pm, Sat 9 Aug at 2pm. The Brown Ranger is a solo show, created with a captivating blend of movement, visuals and an original score. When seven year-old Thomas experiences his first racially charged encounter on a park swing one day, it sparks a lifelong struggle to embrace his identity. He finds inspiration in his hero, the Brown Ranger, in a world that overlooks him. But with age, his battles become tougher, and his defender’s power begins to fade.

Man!fest: A Boy Band Fantasy by On the Nose Productions, Tue 5 Aug, Fri 8 Aug & Sat 9 Aug at 8pm. The world’s hottest boy band embark on their second world tour, bringing a non-stop rollercoaster ride for fangirls far and wide. With constant pressure for perfection from management, the band have to fight to keep themselves from collapsing. It’s a whirlwind performance of girls playing boys playing girls.

Sticky by Alice O’Hanlon, Wed 6 Aug at 8pm, Fri 8 Aug at 4pm, Sat 9 Aug at 6pm. Sticky is a bold and tender new play told through shifting timelines, surreal humour and raw honesty. This poignant story follows Charlie as she navigates the emotional labyrinth of her father Patrick’s early-onset dementia. From 1970s Belfast to a care home in Bognor Regis, Sticky is a kaleidoscopic look at how the past shapes us, what we take with us and the sticky ways we try to hold our families together.

Hydrophobia by Shani Kantor, Thu 7 Aug & Fri 8 Aug at 6pm. Hydrophobia is a dance theatre show exploring how the absence of community increases our desire to find it. Diving into 2010’s Essex, two unlikely strangers are drawn together on an unsuspecting night. This contemporary story, littered with nostalgic pop culture, is told through a queer, working-class lens.

Moon River by Phoebe Hyder, Thu 14 Aug, Fri 15 Aug & Sat 16 Aug at 8pm. Moon River is a non-verbal, solo, semi-autobiographical performance, blending puppetry, movement and immersive visuals to explore grief, memory and the quiet intimacy of fly fishing. In a quiet cabin tucked beside the River Findhorn in Scotland, a girl tries to remember how to tie a fishing fly. Feathers, thread and memory twist together as objects wake, and the past floods in.