BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Launch of the Bognor Regis Poppy Appeal November 2023

On Saturday, October 28, at the Tesco Superstore in Shripney Road, Bognor, veterans were joined by staff and cadets from the Bognor Regis Sea Cadets – TS Sir Alec Rose SCC, for the launch of this year’s Poppy Appeal. Despite the recent flooding, families were out shopping for Hallowe’en and grateful thanks go to Tesco Stores and staff for again hosting the launch of the Poppy Appeal.
By Julie SeniorContributor
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:11 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 16:21 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Present was Donna Trembath with her two daughters, who are a Rainbow and Brownie from 1st Bersted Guide unit. Also at the launch of the Poppy Appeal was Bognor Regis town Mayor, Francis Oppler, who launched the Poppy Appeal fortnight.

Personal accounts people have given of their own service and those of family and friends going back to before the Great War of 1914-18, and up until the most recent conflicts, have highlighted that what hit home most was the impact on the mental and physical health of those who have been engaged in conflict. The need for support now is as important as it ever was.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal stands will be at the Bognor Tesco and Sainsbury Superstores every day up to Saturday 11 November between 9am and 3pm.

Most Popular
The November 2023 Poppy Appeal launch at Tesco Superstore in Bognor RegisThe November 2023 Poppy Appeal launch at Tesco Superstore in Bognor Regis
The November 2023 Poppy Appeal launch at Tesco Superstore in Bognor Regis

On Saturdays, November 4 and 11, poppy sellers will be active in the Bognor Regis town centre. And poppies and collection boxes are available at 100 stores and outlets throughout the area.

The town’s Service of Remembrance will take place at the Town Hall on Sunday, November 12, starting at 10am. This will be followed by the usual private RAF Association committal of a wreath to the sea from the pier and, subject to weather and availability, a flypast from a Chinook helicopter from 27 Squadron RAF. Veterans from all services and their families are welcome afterwards to join us at the RAF Association Club in Waterloo Square for refreshments.

Related topics:BognorVeterans