On Saturday, October 28, at the Tesco Superstore in Shripney Road, Bognor, veterans were joined by staff and cadets from the Bognor Regis Sea Cadets – TS Sir Alec Rose SCC, for the launch of this year’s Poppy Appeal. Despite the recent flooding, families were out shopping for Hallowe’en and grateful thanks go to Tesco Stores and staff for again hosting the launch of the Poppy Appeal.

Present was Donna Trembath with her two daughters, who are a Rainbow and Brownie from 1st Bersted Guide unit. Also at the launch of the Poppy Appeal was Bognor Regis town Mayor, Francis Oppler, who launched the Poppy Appeal fortnight.

Personal accounts people have given of their own service and those of family and friends going back to before the Great War of 1914-18, and up until the most recent conflicts, have highlighted that what hit home most was the impact on the mental and physical health of those who have been engaged in conflict. The need for support now is as important as it ever was.

The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal stands will be at the Bognor Tesco and Sainsbury Superstores every day up to Saturday 11 November between 9am and 3pm.

The November 2023 Poppy Appeal launch at Tesco Superstore in Bognor Regis

On Saturdays, November 4 and 11, poppy sellers will be active in the Bognor Regis town centre. And poppies and collection boxes are available at 100 stores and outlets throughout the area.