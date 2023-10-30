Launch of the Bognor Regis Poppy Appeal November 2023
Present was Donna Trembath with her two daughters, who are a Rainbow and Brownie from 1st Bersted Guide unit. Also at the launch of the Poppy Appeal was Bognor Regis town Mayor, Francis Oppler, who launched the Poppy Appeal fortnight.
Personal accounts people have given of their own service and those of family and friends going back to before the Great War of 1914-18, and up until the most recent conflicts, have highlighted that what hit home most was the impact on the mental and physical health of those who have been engaged in conflict. The need for support now is as important as it ever was.
The Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal stands will be at the Bognor Tesco and Sainsbury Superstores every day up to Saturday 11 November between 9am and 3pm.
On Saturdays, November 4 and 11, poppy sellers will be active in the Bognor Regis town centre. And poppies and collection boxes are available at 100 stores and outlets throughout the area.
The town’s Service of Remembrance will take place at the Town Hall on Sunday, November 12, starting at 10am. This will be followed by the usual private RAF Association committal of a wreath to the sea from the pier and, subject to weather and availability, a flypast from a Chinook helicopter from 27 Squadron RAF. Veterans from all services and their families are welcome afterwards to join us at the RAF Association Club in Waterloo Square for refreshments.