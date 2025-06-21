Laura van der Heijden gives Mid-Sussex concert

Laura van der Heijden is giving a cello recital at 7.30pm at St Margaret’s Church in West Hoathly on Tuesday, June 24.

Tickets on https://wegottickets.com/event/654075/

Tickets cost £25 with all proceeds going to the charity The Loiyangalani Trust which supports a primary school in a remote part of northern Kenya (www.loiyangalanitrust.org.uk).

Spokesman Anthony Mitchell said: “Laura is a cellist of international renown. She won the BBC Young Musician of the Year award. She lived locally going to school in East Grinstead and Forest Row. Further information is available on her website www.lauravanderheijden.uk.

“Laura has emerged as one of the leading cellists of her generation, captivating audiences and critics alike with her deeply perceptive interpretations and engaging, creative programming.

“Forthcoming concerto appearances include with the Brno Philharmonic, BBC National Orchestra of Wales, and Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Other highlights of Laura’s 2024/25 season include recitals at the Cello Biënnale Amsterdam and Wigmore Hall with long standing pianist Jâms Coleman, collaborative projects at the Serios Fesitval in Helsinki and with Her Ensemble at London’s Milton Court, and a chamber project with Ben Goldscheider at the Pierre Boulez Saal in Berlin.”