There have been a number of reported sightings of a Walberton woman who went missing last week.

Laurel Aldridge, 62, left her in Walberton, near Arundel, at about 7am on Tuesday, February 14 but has not been heard from since.

Sussex Police officers have been carrying out extensive searches for Laurel, who is very vulnerable, and officers are said to be working ‘tirelessly’ until she is found.

Speaking from Slindon today (Monday, February 20) chief superintendent Howard Hodges told this newspaper: “We have been carrying out extensive searches across a vast area which has been ongoing since last Tuesday when Laurel went missing. We have been using our own police officers, we’ve being using police dogs, drones, the police helicopter from the National Police Air Service. We’ve also been using the Sussex Search and Rescue resources and the neighbourhood watch community search team who are helping us. It’s a comprehensive investigation with a wide range of officers and staff working on the investigation and we will be working tirelessly until we locate Laurel.”

Please report any information of Laurel’s whereabouts to police by calling 101 if it is non-urgent or 999 if it is urgent quoting serial number 347 of 14/02.

There have been several reported sightings of Laurel since she went missing and each one has been following up. CS Hodges added: "We’ve had a number of reports of sightings of Laurel and all of those are responded to accordingly but obviously as yet that hasn’t allowed us to find Laurel so we still want people to bear in mind her description and actually if they see her or anyone matching that description to ring us on 999 and just to bear in mind the combination of things that she was wearing. It may be, for example, that the grey puffer jacket – she might not have that anymore so anyone with a turquoise fleece, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat etcetera we want to hear about that as soon as possible on 999. And any other information via 101.

“There has been a variety of sightings in a variety of different locations. All well intentioned by the public and obviously we follow all of those up — all in the local area.”

CS Hodges went on to issue this appeal to the public: “We are working really closely with the family and supporting them at this difficult time. My message is really around the reassurance of the comprehensive nature of the investigation that we have which will continue until we locate Laurel and really just to reinforce to the public we really do want any information or any sightings they they have. Nothing is too insignificant and we are encouraging people to check dashcam footage, check ring doorbell footage, check CCTV footage, and if they have anything they think is relevant then please contact us as soon as possible. We don’t know why she left home at that time in the morning and we don’t know why she hasn’t returned so that’s why we are really concerned for her.”

Laurel was wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat. She also had a grey puffer jacket with her.

She is described as being around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.

People have also been advised to check their sheds, gardens and outhouses.

