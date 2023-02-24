Officers have been conducting house to house enquiries and search team officers with dogs have searched a significant area of rural West Sussex along with the NPAS helicopter and drones. Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “We are continuing to work around the clock and carrying out an extensive investigation to find Laurel. This includes significant search work bolstered by the volunteer specialist search teams who I would like to thank for their assistance along with the public for the information they have provided to us.“We are working closely with Laurel’s family, offering them support and providing them with regular updates on the investigation.”If you see Laurel please phone 999 immediately or if you have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting Operation Accrue .