The 62-year-old was last seen leaving her Walberton home at about 7am on Valentine’s Day (Tuesday, February 14).
She was wearing a grey puffer jacket, a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf, and a brown hat. Laurel is around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses.Police now believe Laurel was wearing dark green tracksuit trousers with a white emblem on them.
Officers have been conducting house to house enquiries and search team officers with dogs have searched a significant area of rural West Sussex along with the NPAS helicopter and drones. Chief Superintendent Howard Hodges said: “We are continuing to work around the clock and carrying out an extensive investigation to find Laurel. This includes significant search work bolstered by the volunteer specialist search teams who I would like to thank for their assistance along with the public for the information they have provided to us.“We are working closely with Laurel’s family, offering them support and providing them with regular updates on the investigation.”If you see Laurel please phone 999 immediately or if you have any information about her whereabouts please call 101 quoting Operation Accrue .