Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council backs Wave Community Bank

Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council visited the WCB offices recently to meet with CEO Ann Hickey to talk about the valuable work WCB undertakes in the city.

BHCC and WCB have worked in partnership for many years on the Deposit Guarantee Scheme helping people into rented accommodation in the city. WCB is also part of the Moneyworks partnership funded by BHCC helping residents with money advice and support.

Bella Sankey said: “I am really pleased to sign up to Wave Community Bank. As our economy continues to flatline and as the cost of living soars, this person-centred community bank is doing vital work to improve the financial resilience of people in Brighton and Hove and to find creative ways to support people with day-to-day costs. I would encourage both residents and staff at Brighton and Hove City Council to explore what support Wave Community Bank can provide.”

Leader of BHCC backs Wave Community Bank