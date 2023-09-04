BREAKING
Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council backs Wave Community Bank

Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton and Hove City Council visited the WCB offices recently to meet with CEO Ann Hickey to talk about the valuable work WCB undertakes in the city.BHCC and WCB have worked in partnership for many years on the Deposit Guarantee Scheme helping people into rented accommodation in the city.
By helen mccabeContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 10:27 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 10:28 BST

BHCC and WCB have worked in partnership for many years on the Deposit Guarantee Scheme helping people into rented accommodation in the city. WCB is also part of the Moneyworks partnership funded by BHCC helping residents with money advice and support.

Bella Sankey said: “I am really pleased to sign up to Wave Community Bank. As our economy continues to flatline and as the cost of living soars, this person-centred community bank is doing vital work to improve the financial resilience of people in Brighton and Hove and to find creative ways to support people with day-to-day costs. I would encourage both residents and staff at Brighton and Hove City Council to explore what support Wave Community Bank can provide.”

Ann Hickey CEO of Wave Community Bank said: “It was great to have the opportunity to welcome Bella to our offices and to have her join WCB as a member. We are grateful to BHCC for their on-going support for our work in Brighton and Hove as credit unions are needed more than ever with the lasting impact of the COVID pandemic and the cost of living crisis squeezing residents’ budgets. “

