Leamington Spa’s improv group brings new show to Brighton Fringe

Leamington Spa’s premier improv troupe is taking a new show to the Brighton Fringe, as well as their classic improvised sketch show.

By James CannonContributor
Published 18th May 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 17:02 BST
Leamprov's two upcoming shows for the Brighton Fringe Leamprov's two upcoming shows for the Brighton Fringe
Leamprov's two upcoming shows for the Brighton Fringe

Flopbusters: An Improvised Movie is coming to Brighton to create all new feature films from audience suggestions completely on the fly. Every performance is a world premiere! Audiences can expect all the classic movie tropes of whatever genre materializes on the night! Romantic sub-plots, training montages, action sequences, nothing is off the table.

Unveiled in late 2022, Flopbusters has been delighting audiences in Leamprov’s home town of Leamington Spa, and this year is being brought further afield. Every one of Flopbusters’ improvised films would surely be a blockbuster hit if they made it to the silver screen, but it’s always possible for things to become silly and unraveled…

Formed in 2019, Leamprov has been performing regular sold-out shows in Leamington Spa, and across the Midlands. Leamprov’s classic improvised sketch show, The Elephant in the Room will also be returning to the Fringe, bringing fast paced performing and silly short comedy sketches.

Most Popular

Group Founder James Cannon says, “It’s an incredible opportunity to be able to bring two different shows to the Brighton Fringe. We are looking forward to surprising and delighting audiences in new ways with Flopbusters, it should be an amazing weekend.”

Leamprov’s Performances will be on the 27th and 28th of May at the Caxton Arms in Brighton. The show is suitable for adults and children aged from 12 and up, with enthusiastic audience participation highly encouraged.

More information about upcoming events can be found on Leamprov’s website and social media pages.

The Elephant in the Room: An Improvised Comedy Show By Leamprov Venue The Caxton Arms, Brighton, 27th – 28th May 2022 16:15 - 17:15, £5

Flopbusters: An Improvised Move By Leamprov Venue The Caxton Arms, Brighton, 27th May 2022 18:45 - 17:15, £5

www.leamprov.com Facebook: @LeamingtonSpaImprov Instagram: @leamprov

For tickets, visit brightonfringe.com or call 01273 917 272

Related topics:Brighton