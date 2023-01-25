Learn about digital career opportunities at new drop-in information hubs in West Sussex

Jobseekers and anyone with an interest in digital skills can find out more about career opportunities in West Sussex at new information hubs popping up across the county in 2023.

Digital Futures West Sussex is hosting an information hub at Crawley library on Tuesday 31st January

Digital Futures West Sussex will be running free drop-in hubs throughout the year to provide guidance to those interested in pursuing a new career path and learning about the range of local digital roles available across various sectors.

The first information hub will be held at the BIPC Centre at Crawley library on Tuesday 31st January between 10am and 3pm, followed by a drop-in hub at Littlehampton Wave Leisure Centre on Thursday 9th February from 2pm to 7pm. More information hubs will take place later in the year at locations across the county, including Chichester, Worthing, Arundel, East Grinstead and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jointly funded by West Sussex County Council and the West Sussex Districts and Borough Councils, Digital Futures West Sussex is a new programme launched to improve access to digital careers, to showcase the opportunities available and to help meet the rapidly growing employer demands for digital skills.

Barney Durrant is the Digital Futures ambassador for the Crawley and Mid Sussex area and runs his own digital marketing company, Bluebell Digital, in East Grinstead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barney said: “If you’re thinking about working in digital or are considering a career change, the Digital Futures information hubs will provide a great opportunity to learn more about the range of jobs available here in West Sussex and various career pathways.

“Often people may not realise they already have relevant skills to work in digital, or that digital roles exist across a variety of sectors. The Digital Futures programme aims to change this by supporting jobseekers and career switchers with guidance on courses, local roles and sharing information on the salaries and benefits associated with a digital career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really looking forward to launching the first info hub in Crawley. Whether you’re a student, graduate or someone with an interest in digital skills - please do drop in for a chat.”

Digital Futures West Sussex is delivered by local strategic consultancy Always Possible with support from three Digital Futures ambassadors from across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Chichester and Horsham districts the ambassador is Luke Mead, chief executive of LMS Group, and in Arun, Adur and Worthing the Digital Futures ambassador is Mark Bullen, managing director of GB Electronics.

The programme team are working in partnership with local authorities, education providers and business networks to connect jobseekers, those seeking a career change, graduates and students with trainers and businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad