Learn to line dance for free in St Leonards for over 55s

Local over 55s are invited to try linedancing for the first time at a fun, free community dance event at St. Matthews Church, London Road, St. Leonards-on-Sea on Monday February 27 from 11am-1pm.

The free linedancing morning is part of First Time for Everything, a programme designed by Royal Voluntary Service to support physical and mental health and wellbeing. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, First Time for Everything gives people, particularly those that are older or less mobile, the opportunity to try something new for free in their local community, and to be social and active.

Local dance teacher, Shirley Kerry, from Saks Linedance, will be teaching some simple steps and moves, including adapted moves for those with les mobility. A light lunch will be available afterwards. The session is designed for complete beginners and no dance experience is required.

Rachel Rich, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator for Hastings and St. Leonards, said: “For anyone that feels like their confidence has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, our First Time for Everything activities are a great way to help people take small steps back to gentle social activities. We understand that the thought of returning to ‘normal’ life can be daunting and we offer a warm, friendly welcome to all. I hope local people will come along and try our activities.”

According to a recent participant survey, 75% of respondents said that attending a First Time for Everything event helped their mental health and wellbeing, and 65% said they felt less isolated.

Laura Chow, Head of Charities, People’s Postcode Lottery, said: “It’s never too late to try something new and to have fun trying. First Time for Everything activities are a safe, gentle and enjoyable way to be active and social, which are vital to our health and wellbeing. Thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery, local people will be able to enjoy a wide range of interesting activities this year.”

To register for a place at the free First Time for Everything linedancing morning, contact Rachel Rich, Royal Voluntary Service activity co-ordinator, on tel: 07918 377510 or email: [email protected] Booking is essential as places are limited.

For those unable to get out and about to First Time for Everything activities, Royal Voluntary Service has designed the Virtual Village Hall, a free online activity hub and community. Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery, the Virtual Village Hall helps people stay physically and mentally active, connected and having fun. From crafts to Zumba, singing to meditation, there are more than 1,000 sessions available to view on-demand, with new content added regularly. Sessions are live-streamed daily on Facebook and YouTube, search @VirtualVillageHall. Followers take part in real time or view on-demand via the Royal Voluntary Service website or YouTube. It is free to join and take part, and a Facebook profile is not required. Where activities require equipment, ingredients or materials, these are low-cost and easy to source.

To find out more about local volunteering opportunities with Royal Voluntary Service, visit royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/volunteering/

To make a donation to support the charity’s work, visit: royalvoluntaryservice.org.uk/donate