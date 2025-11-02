Learning the stagecraft of her father, the late country legend Glen Campbell

Ashley Campbell’s Goodnight Nashville Tour takes its name from her new album, an album which means precisely that, goodnight to Nashville.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a celebration of the fact that she has moved to London where she is loving building her career organically, bringing with her a degree of momentum and putting into practice the lessons she learned from her father, the late country legend Glen Campbell.

Ashley began her career playing banjo and keyboard in her father's band on several world tours. She has since found success as a solo artist in the country and Americana music scene, most notably with her debut single Remembering which she wrote for her father and is featured on the Grammy award-winning and Oscar-nominated album for the documentary Glen Campbell: I'll Be Me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I graduated university in May 2009 and then I went on my first tour to Australia and New Zealand with my father. I was with him for about three years and it was more educational than university! He was such a seasoned performer. In some ways he felt more at home on stage than in real life. He was so relaxed. He leaned into the energy of the crowd and he was so honest. For him it was not about putting on a facade or putting on some big personality. It was about being him. He always said to me that you've got to make your own music. You can't make music for other people. You've got to do what is right for you.”

Ashley will be putting all that into practice on the latest tour which takes in UK and Ireland including Sunday, November 9 at Mid Sussex Music Hall, Hassocks (https://www.seetickets.com/event/ashley-campbell/mid-sussex-music-hall/3407336) and

Thursday, November 13 at the Community Hall, Westbourne (https://wegottickets.com/event/671915).

Ashley released her first album, The Lonely One, in 2018 which hit the top ten of the UK country chart upon release. Then came Something Lovely (produced by friend and co-writer of Remembering, Kai Welch) on October 9, 2020. In 2022, Ashley teamed up with virtuoso guitarist Thor Jensen as the duo Campbell Jensen and together released their debut album Turtle Cottage in late 2023. Ashley’s third studio album Goodnight Nashville was released on June 27 2025, by which time she had been living in the UK for a couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love London. It had always been my dream to live here. I moved in August 2023. The quality of life really suits me better over here. It's more about enjoying the little things and the walking culture and the beautiful old buildings. Nowhere is perfect but I think the UK is pretty great.”

As for the album: “It didn't really start as an album. It started more as a bunch of songs that I hadn't put on the first two albums. A lot of the songs I've had for quite a while but others are newer. And I just wanted to record them before I left Nashville. I recorded them and they came out pretty well and it just felt that it was heading towards an album.

“All my albums are personal for me but this one is like a changing of direction. It is about finding new love, about finding your soulmate and also about changing the world that you're familiar with and moving into a world that you're slightly less familiar with. There is a lot of hope and finding yourself.”

And Ashley is loving promoting it in the UK, her new home: “As a touring musician not on a super large scale and not with a big label behind you it's really difficult to tour in the US without much money and also obviously the places are so much further apart. It is much easier to make a living as a musician in the UK and you've got some lovely smaller venues. I feel that my career in the UK has had a lot of ups and downs but it's about starting organically again and playing where I can. You've so many lovely listening rooms in the UK where people really do listen and appreciate the music.”