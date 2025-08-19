Learning to live with devastating grief - new book

Horsham author Rachael Sadler explores the devastation of grief and the ways in which we might perhaps overcome it in an inspirational new book, Life after Lottie.

As Rachael explains: “The theme of my book is very much one of overcoming the sudden death of a beloved pet and finding comfort in volunteering, in my case at the world-renowned Soi Dog Foundation in Thailand.

“The story I have written has resonated with so many people of such a wide age range, rich people and poor people and happy people and sad people and people who are not necessarily dog lovers or haven't even had dogs of their own. Grief hits us all.

“Normally I am a very positive person. Normally I'm always up and about but I just couldn't shake this off. Lottie's death was very sudden. I had recently semi-retired and it was her and me and I was very much looking forward to lots of walks and spending the next few years with the two of us together and with her by my side. But she was taken so suddenly and unexpectedly.

“I think I knew how hard it had hit me but I just couldn't shake it off. I didn't want to go out and if I did go out, I wanted to be at home but if I was at home I didn't want to be at home because it just felt so empty. The house had lost its soul and I struggled with that emptiness.

Rachael Sadler in Thailand - contributed pic | Rachael Sadler in Thailand - contributed pic

“She died in September 2024 and for four or five months I was just plummeting downhill into a dark place. My children were home for the Christmas period and I think they were quite shocked to see my low mood. They bought me a notebook and suggested that I try to write down my thoughts and my memories of Lottie just to try and help with the healing process. And actually that helped quite a lot. I started filling the notebook with words.

“And then suddenly I felt that I wanted to do something and that I needed to do something. I did not know what it was, but I wasn't ready to reach out and get another dog and it came to me to go to Thailand and that's what I did. I booked my flights. I went on my own and I went to the Soi Dog Foundation in Thailand. That was in February this year and I was there for nearly four weeks. And I've booked my return trip to go back in February next year.

“I don't think a lot changed for me as a person. I've always loved animals. They have always been part of my life. We always had a house full of labradors, sometimes three. But what I've learned to do with losing Lottie is to really understand the positivity that can come out of such a negative thing if you can really dig deep into your thoughts and your mind.

“I have published this book because I want to share it with ladies of my age, in their golden years, perhaps newly retired, ladies who might find themselves for whatever reason on their own, the children having grown up and now having time but wanting a purpose. And that's what I found at the Soi Dog Foundation – a purpose.

“Being with the 1,500 dogs that were there really picked me up. The place is so fantastically run. It was set up by British couple in 2003 and it is the biggest animal sanctuary in south-east Asia. It helped being with the dogs, many hundreds of dogs and seeing their happiness and seeing their joy. Many of them had been so traumatised and so tormented in their lives but it was just so beautiful to see them. And there was also a beautiful cat sanctuary that was just fantastic to be in. It was uplifting in every way, and the other volunteers there were just such an incredible family unit.

“I carried on writing while I was there. I wanted to share the momentously fulfilling experience that lifted my mood almost instantly. Arriving at the sanctuary the happiness hits you and the joy hits you almost as hard as the shock of losing Lotte hit me in the first place. A lot of pain in my heart began to dissipate fairly quickly.”

Rachael added: “Life After Lottie chronicles my true story from the arrival of Lottie as a puppy on my 50th birthday to her unexpected death on my 60th. It continues with my journey to Thailand and the peace I found whilst pouring my love into the tormented three- and four-legged souls who had barely known such love and kindness.

“Life After Lottie is a book brimming with amusing stories and colour photographs that I believe will appeal to a broad audience of animal lovers, many of whom may have experienced the grief of losing their beloved dog. I aim to raise funds and awareness of the work of The Soi Dog Foundation and entice others including retirees, students and holidaymakers, to volunteer at the sanctuary in Phuket.

“All profits from the sale of my book will be donated to The Soi Dog Foundation.”

Rachael is launching the book at Horsham Sports Club in Cricketfield Road, Horsham on September 4 from 6-8pm. Pre-booking is essential. You need to reserve your free place in advance on [email protected]