Leonora Carrington film gets UK premiere at Chichester film festival

Leonora in the Morning Light gets its UK premiere at this year’s Chichester International Film Festival with directors Thor Klein and Lena Vurma there on August 17 and 18 to share their thoughts on the film.

In their film, based on Elena Poniatowska’s best-selling book Leonora, Thor and Lena follow Carrington (Olivia Vinall) as she rebels against society’s expectations, mingles with iconic figures including André Breton (Denis Eiriey) and Salvador Dalí (Cat Jugavru) in Paris and has a whirlwind love affair with Max Ernst (Alexander Scheer) before fleeing to Mexico during World War Two. After years of neglect, today Leonora Carrington is one of the highest-selling female painters worldwide, next to Frida Kahlo and Georgia O’Keeffe.

Thor recalls “It started because of our interest in the novel which is remarkable. It has a very distinctive style between a journalistic account and great literature. It is very vivid and it's very powerful and Paris comes across as very, very lively. What intrigued me was that a lot of people were in Paris at a time when people were having to leave their countries and they could come to Paris as a place where they would be free as artists, people including Leonora. I think Berlin in the early 90s was maybe similar, a time when there were a lot of art spaces that you could go into.”

Lena added: “I was first really fascinated by surrealism and I knew a number of male painters but then I discovered Leonara’s self-portrait with hyena and horse. I wanted to know more and found out that she was British but that her real journey was through Europe and that she ended up in Mexico.

“And I think for me the real essence of the film is about resilience, how resilient she was. It's about being a female painter at that time but when the world around her was falling apart because of World War Two and when Max Ernst got taken away and was detained, her mind spiralled and her mind fell apart. Her father put her in a mental asylum and I know that's almost a cliche for artists but she managed to get to Mexico where she managed to find a balance between her mental health and her life. She had to escape because of World War Two but she also fled because of her father. The US had really tight regulations about immigration at that time but Mexico was one of the few countries that was very welcoming. She ended up there and she redefined herself.”

As Lena said: “One of the most famous lines that she said and that we have kept in mind throughout the making the film is ‘Don't intellectualise my art.’ For her it was all about what can't be said. And I think that's her energy source. She was trying to achieve things which don't have words and I think that was also part of the struggle in her fragile mind. For her friends, she was strong and she was fragile at the same time.”