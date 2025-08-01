Les Mis in Brighton - is Javert really the villain of the piece? Maybe not!

Javert is the villain of the piece, isn’t he? Well, no, it’s really not as simple as that, insists Wayne Roberts who takes on the role as Brighton Theatre Group presents the UK amateur premiere of Les Misérables – Let The People Sing!

The company, which boasts credits including Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Shrek, Oliver! and Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, will be in action at the Theatre Royal Brighton from Wednesday, August 13-Saturday, August 23, with Michael Burnie directing.

“I have loved this show since I was ten years old,” Wayne says. “I went through life and did my education, studying drama but I didn't pursue it professionally and I think I'd resigned myself to the fact that I wasn't going to be in the show because if I wanted to be in the show I would have had to have been a professional. But now it is happening!

“I just absolutely loved the story and I love the music, and it's those two combined that just make it extremely powerful. I've seen the show 16 times, and every time I've seen it, I've had the same feeling. I've always felt the standing ovation at the end is not just people applauding the brilliance of the performers; it's them effectively saying that they want to join in this crusade.”

As for Javert: “It comes back to when I was a young child, and I always remember listening to the music and putting on performances, and he was the one that I was always drawn to. I think he is a lot more complex than you think. A lot of people see him as the baddie. But he isn't! He is just somebody who's doing his job. He doesn't perhaps do it in completely the right way and it does become an obsession, but I do think there is just so much complexity in his unwavering focus on God and on the law. He believes that there is right and that there is wrong and that those two go hand in hand with the law. There is also the aspect of religion. For him it all becomes very black and white. Either you have broken the law in which case you're a criminal or you haven't, and that is what is behind his unwavering focus on Jean Valjean. He believes that he's allowed Jean Valjean to get away. His original crime was stealing a loaf of bread but that does not matter to Javert. He just sees him as a criminal.

“But he goes through a really interesting journey. When we meet him, he is in the infancy of his career and we go through towards the end of his life, which is cut short. He is trying to work out whether he can continue with this unwavering focus or just accept that people can change. But he can't and that's why he takes his own life.”

Part of the challenge for Wayne is that he will be playing each night opposite alternating Jean Valjeans – Craig Whiteley and James Harrington: “And what I really enjoy about having two guys in that role is that each is slightly different. Each has his own way of doing things, his own way of reacting, and that changes how I react to them.”