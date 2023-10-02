Lessons in life at the 31st Junior Citizen fortnight in Crawley

About 1,600 children from Crawley’s schools have completed a fortnight-long exposure to some of life’s lessons from the experts across emergency services, public agencies and business.

The Crawley Borough Council-organised event is open to all Year 6 children, teaching the 10 and 11-year-olds to identify potentially dangerous situations, providing advice on what to do and helping them learn valuable life skills to encourage responsible citizenship.

Students with additional needs from Manor Green College also participated for the first time this year – one of 25 schools to take part.

The Mayor, Cllr Jilly Hart, and four members of the Cabinet visited one of the morning sessions to see the range of activities the pupils were involved in.

Pictures by Jon Rigby

Cabinet member for Public Protection, Cllr Yasmin Khan said: “This is the 31st year we have run Junior Citizen and this year has been particularly important as we have shifted focus to newer issues facing our young people such as risks with online gaming, social media pressures and exploitation.”

Moving round the carousel of stands, the 10 and 11-year-olds were met by police, fire, environmental health, railways, wellbeing and community safety personnel, and a representative of Metro Bank gave advice on managing personal finances.

Cllr Bob Noyce, Cabinet member for Environment, Sustainability and Climate Change said: “I am really pleased to see that the evolution of the Junior Citizen event has retained vital workshops to raise awareness about the environment, including the important role recycling and moderating water usage plays in protecting the environment. I particularly enjoyed seeing our environmental health team delivering a session on effective handwashing and the risks associated with food preparation.”

Cllr Sue Mullins, Cabinet member for Community Development and Culture, was particularly pleased to see Manor Green College taking part for the first time this year.

She added: “I was talking to some of the presenters and they were saying what a fantastic opportunity this is to engage with the children on so many safety issues and it’s an event we need to keep going long into the future.”

The Hawth theatre played host to Junior Citizen again with a member of the Probus Club of the Sussex Weald, a supporter of the event, making sure presenters and pupils keep to the 10-minute schedule for each workshop.