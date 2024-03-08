‘Let the lady always be right’ – Leatherhead care home residents share their secret to a long marriage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

79-year-old Roderick Mcintosh and his wife 77-year-old Rosiland, both residents at Care UK’s Liberham Lodge, on Rectory Lane, toasted to their 54th wedding anniversary at the home.

Roderick and Rosiland met when they were children, aged just eleven and nine, through their parents who were good friends. The pair agreed that it was most definitely not love at first sight but a slow burn. True love settled in after their first date at the cinema as young adults.

On the 5th March 1970, Roderick and Rosiland got married in Esher, Surrey. Rosiland originally wanted to get married in January, but her mother convinced her to move the day to March to avoid bad weather.

Care UK's Liberham Lodge residents Roderick and Rosiland celebrate 54 years of marriage. Picture: submitted

Rosiland commented: “We got married in heavy snow despite it being March! We could have married in January all along as it definitely wasn’t snowing then, but the wedding was everything we wished for bar the chaos of snow.”

The happy couple have three sons and five grandchildren, and the family all visit the couple regularly at Liberham Lodge.

When asked the secret to a happy marriage, Rosiland said: “We just get on with it, good and bad you just muddle on.”

Roderick added that the best way to solve an argument is: “Let the lady always be right.”

Jagpal Singh, General Manager at Liberham Lodge, said: “We were delighted to host a romantic afternoon for Roderick and Rosiland to help them celebrate 54 years of marriage.

“Here at Liberham Lodge, we know how important it is to celebrate all life’s milestones, big and small. This was a very special day for Roderick and Rosiland, and we loved raising a glass to their long and happy marriage – we can learn a lot from their wise words and many years of marriage.”

