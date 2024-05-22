Let there be light - Crowborough care home invites community to honour D-Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Crowborough care home is opening its doors to the community for a 1940s-themed celebration and commemorative ceremony.

On Saturday 1st June, from 2pm, Care UK’s Heather View on Beacon Road is welcoming local people to honour the 80th anniversary of D-Day with its very own wartime era-themed community celebration.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

At Heather View, the team has been hard at work organising a unique commemorative event that will see residents and guests enjoying a lively day full of music, memories and traditional food from the wartime era.

Care UK residents gear up for D-Day

An exclusive performance by 1940s-style singer Retro Rosie is set to delight attendees, who are being encouraged to dress in their finest period clothes and share their memories from decades gone by. A fascinating display of military memorabilia and a military vehicle will also be on site throughout the afternoon.

Later in the week, on Thursday 6th June, a special lamp lighting ceremony will be held at the home. The lamp, which represents the peace which followed the end of World War Two, will be lit at 9pm by local army veteran Jon O’Keeffe, who was in the Royal Signals division of the British Army for over 18 years.

Jon said: “It’s wonderful to be able to be involved with the local community celebrations for D-Day, especially as an armed forces veteran myself, everyone in the country owes such a lot to those involved with D-Day, so to be asked to light the lamp of peace was a real honour.”

Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, added: “We’re passionate about playing an active role in our community, so we’re delighted to be joining a nationwide initiative and opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

(L-R) Delia Sazon (Lifestyle Lead) and resident Mick Belcher

“This is an incredibly important milestone for many residents, and we’re keen to honour all those involved. Music is a fantastic way to bring back memories for older people and a wonderful way to bring communities together, so we’re thrilled to welcome Retro Rosie to get everyone’s toes tapping.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old faces into Heather View as we mark such a significant moment in history and have been thrilled to be able to make links with our local veteran community too.”

To find out more about how Care UK is supporting the initiative, please visit: careuk.com/dday-80th-anniversary

Heather View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care. The home has its own space for activities, as well as a cinema, sensory room and café.

For more information on Heather View and to find out more about the event, please call Customer Relations Manager Lisa Phillips on 01892 883 574 or email [email protected]