Let there be light: Horley care home invites local community to honour D-Day

A care home in Horley is opening its doors to the community to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings.

On Thursday 6th June, from 2.30pm, Care UK’s Amherst House, on Court Lodge Road, is holding its very own lamp lighting ceremony to remember the hundreds of thousands of brave people who took part in the largest naval, air and land operation in history.

To commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on 6th June 1944, Care UK is partnering with royal pageant master Bruno Peek, CVO OBE OPR, coordinator of ‘D-Day 80 Lamp Light of Peace’. Along with the three Forces Charities and the Merchant Navy Association, over 100 Care UK homes will take part in this nationwide tribute.

Residents will be joined by local veterans and children from Meth Green Junior School for a 1940s-themed afternoon. Guests will also be treated to live music from entertainer Billie Williams, who will be singing popular wartime songs.

Amherst House gear up for D-Day

Cristina Cristea, General Manager at Amherst House, said: “Here at Amherst House, we’re thrilled to be marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day with the help of the community.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and maintain a sense of identity. In the run-up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and it’s been inspiring to hear everyone’s experiences and memories from wartime Britain.

“On behalf of the whole team, I’d like to extend our welcome to anyone interested in coming along for what we anticipate will be an informative and enriching day.”