Lets safeguard our precious wildlife and pets from harm, says Chichester charity

The recently released State of Nature Report, highlighting that the UK continues to be one of the most nature depleted countries, is an alarming indicator that we need to do all we can to help wildlife thrive.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital provides care and rehabilitation to sick and injured wildlife. In 2023 they saw an unexpected surge in wildlife admissions relating to pet attacks, with over 400 patients suspected of falling victim to the claws and teeth of domestic cats and dogs. This distressing statistic represented almost 20% of the hospital's total admissions for the year, signalling a critical need for pet owners to re-evaluate their roles as stewards of both their beloved animals and the diverse array of wildlife.

Among the heart-wrenching cases that reached the doors of Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital was a hedgehog admitted with a horrific wound to the top of his head from a unfortunate canine encounter. His wounds were repaired, given pain relief and antibiotics to stabilise him. Thankfully, his spikes are growing back and he is on the road to recovery. Soon he will be assessed for release. The story is just one of many incidents and paints a vivid picture of the dangers faced by wildlife in our neighbourhoods and gardens. Seemingly harmless pets can inadvertently become predators and disrupt the fragile ecosystems that sustain the rich biodiversity of our natural world.

Hedgehog picked up by curious dog sustained injury to the top of his head.

UNDERSTANDING THE RISKS

The consequences of these encounters are not only grave but also preventable. Brent Lodge, with its years of experience in rehabilitating injured wildlife, emphasises the critical importance of responsible pet ownership. A poignant reminder surfaces from these incidents – the often underestimated toxic nature of cats' saliva, which, even when appearing fine, poses a significant threat to the health of wild birds and mammals.

The wildlife hospital advocates for a proactive approach to pet attacks, urging pet owners to resist the impulse to release a wild animal caught by their pets without seeking professional advice. Immediate intervention, especially in cases involving cats, is paramount, as untreated wounds can lead to infections and, ultimately, sepsis. Wild animals, adept at masking pain or illness, may appear unharmed, making it crucial for concerned individuals to reach out to experts who can assess the situation and provide the necessary care.

Wild animals that are caught by cats or dogs, MUST receive antibiotics as a minimum (even if appearing fine), as there will always be an injury of sorts (from teeth or claws). Without these antibiotics, the wound can become infected, and potentially become fatal. Surgeries and further veterinary treatments may be required to repair any puncture wounds or scratches. Protecting our pets during these attacks is also a benefit, it is not pleasant for a dog to have a mouthful of hedgehog spikes or be bitten by a snake which could result in a costly vet bill. Call Brent Lodge (01243 641672) or your local wildlife hospital for advice as soon as possible!

Pigeon sustained an injury to the back of his neck. Requiring surgery and antibiotics

Sadly, many of the cases result in fatalities. Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital would like to offer some advice to reduce the risk of casualties. As animal lovers themselves we are not vilifying our beloved pets or owners, we understand these encounters are often as a result of them playing into their engrained instincts or just down to pure curiosity. They do however believe that the responsibility falls on pet owners. Many of these situations can be avoided or at least controlled by adopting simple steps:

SAFEGUARDING TIPS FOR PET OWNERS

Bells on Collars:

A small bell on your cat's collar serves as an auditory warning, alerting wildlife to their presence and reducing the likelihood of surprise attacks or at least and opportunity to escape.

Indoor Safety at Night:

For nocturnal hunters, consider keeping cats indoors at night, a simple measure that can significantly reduce their impact on wildlife during peak activity hours or times of year (nesting season).

Elevate Bird Feeders:

Protecting birds from ground-level predators, including our pets, can be achieved by positioning bird feeders high above the reach of potential threats.

Strategic Bird Boxes:

Create safe nesting spaces for birds by installing bird boxes at least 2 metres above ground, sheltered by trees or bushes, ensuring a secure environment for raising their young.

Leash Control in Nature Reserves:

In natural settings, such as nature reserves, woodlands, and parks, keep dogs on leads, especially during the spring and summer months when wildlife is actively breeding and nurturing their offspring.

Create a Quiet Zone:

Designate a pet-free area in your garden, allowing wildlife to flourish undisturbed. This quiet zone becomes a haven for wildlife to live and raise their young away from potential threats.