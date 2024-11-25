Levellers bass guitarist offers Lewes art exhibition

Levellers bass guitarist Jeremy Cunningham offers Always, the latest exhibition at the Star Brewery Gallery Lewes, running from November 23-December 1, open Tuesday-Sunday 11am-4pm, closed Monday.

There is a meet-the-artist guided tour of the exhibition on Saturday, November 30 at 2pm.

Brighton-based Jeremy attended art school from 1982-1987, a two-year foundation course at Reigate School of Art and then a three-year degree at Brighton Art College. Outside of the band he is a student of early medieval history and religion, especially that of Ireland, and an exhibiting painter. His most recent exhibition was at Anterios Art Foundation, Norwich, in February 2024, which also included a live painting demo.

His work is inspired by an interest in early medieval history, especially the stories of Irish saints and early Christianity. Jeremy also draws ideas from his personal experiences of the world today.

As you look at his paintings, you will also be able to spot iconic landmarks of his hometown Brighton and personal anecdotes from whatever was happening in his life as he was painting.

“I always find it difficult writing statements about my art because it’s a totally unintellectual, visceral experience. I’m basically a diarist in paint. It’s all about the search for that existential truth getting closer…

“The work records my spiritual journey towards attaining some kind of clarity in a chaotic modern world.

“My main interests are people and belief systems. That leads me to God and his intercessors on earth, the saints. They feature a lot, smashed together with whatever modern turmoil is going on in the world or through my mind at the time.

“I don’t try to make any sense of it, I just want to honour the idea. I see myself working in the same continuum as Mesolithic cave painters, medieval manuscript masters and modern street artists.”