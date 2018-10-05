Lewes and Eastbourne Walk Fest clock up 50k miles

Walk Fest ramblers clocked up 50,000 miles as part of a very special walking festival.

Walkers at the Lewes and Eastbourne Walk Fest last week walked enough miles between them to circumnavigate the world twice.

More than 400 walkers put their best foot forward on guided tours across the nine day event, which featured 48 walks in total.

Organised by Lewes District and Eastbourne Borough councils and supported by the Eastbourne Downland Group, the festival featured a variety of superb strolls around Lewes, Seaford, Eastbourne and the South Downs.

Participants discovered an Iron Age hill fort and birdwatching to an ale trail and Nordic walking.

The most popular walk, and also the longest, proved to be the Wilmington Circular at 10 miles long.

Historic and quirky walks around Lewes and the lost village of Tide Mills also proved very popular too.

The addition of dog walks and an accessible adventure tour with motorised ‘Trampers’ was a festival first, helping to create a Walk Fest that is inclusive for everyone.

Eastbourne and Lewes Walk Fest has added specialist off-road mobility scooters to one of its free walks, ensuring those less mobile can still enjoy a downland adventure.

The two and a quarter hour ramble, which was suitable for anyone with a larger mobility scooter, included a gentle guided coastal tour around Whitbread Hollow and Francis Hole, with Eastbourne Downland Group, in association with the Disabled Ramblers Association.