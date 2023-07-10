Lewes and Uckfield home care company launches free 'key to care' sessions

Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield is launching free ‘Key to Care’ sessions to provide advice and support to the local community on a range of topics.

With the uncertainty and fear of the future being a significant challenge for many, Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield are keen to provide families in the local community with a hub of information to start the conversation around support and ‘what’s next’ for an ageing parent of family member.

Covering a range of topics, the first session will be an informational forum, focusing on understanding dementia. With external speakers coming along to share their knowledge and experience, the sessions will provide the opportunity to get answers to questions and feel informed when it comes to taking the next step.

The first session will take place on Thursday July 20 and will welcome Lauren Puttock-Brown from Mayo-Wynne Baxter Solicitors and Paula Ryan from Westerham Financial Services (also a society of Later Life Advisers financial planner), plus another very special guest, to be announced!

The Home Instead Lewes District and Uckfield team

Alison Scutt, Owner of Home Instead Lewes District & Uckfield said: “As a home care company providing support to individuals in our community with Dementia, we feel it’s our duty to raise awareness of the condition across the local area and the sessions are the perfect opportunity to do so.

“The sessions are free to attend and a place where older people, their carers or family can come along and ask any questions they may have in a relaxed environment, cheese and a glass of wine will also be provided!”.

The first session will take place on Thursday July 20 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm at the Dorset Pub, Malling Street, BN7 2RD. The event is FREE, however space is limited so booking is required. Call the Home Instead office on: 01273 437 040 or email: [email protected].

