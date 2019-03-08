Lewes blueprint for the future ... the votes are in

The result of the Referendum on the Lewes Neighbourhood Plan has been revealed.

Voting took place yesterday (Thursday, March 7) and it has emerged that 92 per cent were in favour of it being adopted.

There was a turnout of 24.83 of the electorate, with 2,993 in favour of the Plan and 268 against. There were 15 spoilt ballot papers.

The Plan sets out a vision for the town through to 2033, guiding future development.

In Lewes the intention is to:

- Preserve the character of the town

- Sustain both the community and the environment

- Use previously developed land for future housing

- Find ways to provide low-cost housing

- Preserve historic features, and

- Protect green spaces and the natural environment.