Lewes Climate Hub invites everyone to go wild

On Saturday, April 22, Wildflower Lewes will be exploring the best wildflowers to grow – whether in gardens or pots – to attract pollinators like bees and butterflies. The group’s exciting new project to create a wildflower ‘Pollinator Corridor’ along Lewes High Street will also be showcased, with visitors invited to suggest planting locations.
Swifts are the theme on Saturday, April 29. Lewes Swift Supporters will be sharing where swifts nest in Lewes and explain how they can help if you would like a swift box installed on your home. Visitors can also sign up for Lewes Swift Watch 2023 to help identify areas of swift activity.
Finally on Saturday, May 6, Lewes Urban Arboretum will be inviting everyone to come and suggest places to plant trees in Lewes over the next planting season. There’ll be advice on tree-growing and tree-care volunteering opportunities. Arboriculturalist Peter Thurman will be talking 2pm-3pm on “Trees and Climate Change”.
Each Saturday, younger visitors will be invited to create their own wildflower, swift and tree artwork to add to the Lewes Climate Hub ‘Wild Wall’.
Audrey Jarvis, co-organiser of the season, says: “We hope that people of all ages will come along to these three events to share ideas for working together for the benefit of all the wildlife that makes Lewes such a special place”.
The free Saturday events will run 11am-3pm at Lewes Climate Hub, Lewes House, 32 High Street. Displays and activities from the three weekends will also be available to view and join in with at the Hub each following week, Wednesday to Friday, 11am-3pm. More info at www.lewesclimatehub.org.