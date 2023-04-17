Lewes Climate Hub invites everyone to go wild

With spring in full swing, Lewes Climate Hub is hosting ‘Let’s go wild!’ – three Saturdays of free events where local groups will be sharing practical and inspiring ideas to help flowers, birds and trees thrive in the town.

Getting stuck in: Lewes Climate Hub is hosting three Saturdays of practical and fun ideas to support trees, wildflowers and birds

On Saturday, April 22, Wildflower Lewes will be exploring the best wildflowers to grow – whether in gardens or pots – to attract pollinators like bees and butterflies. The group’s exciting new project to create a wildflower ‘Pollinator Corridor’ along Lewes High Street will also be showcased, with visitors invited to suggest planting locations.

Swifts are the theme on Saturday, April 29. Lewes Swift Supporters will be sharing where swifts nest in Lewes and explain how they can help if you would like a swift box installed on your home. Visitors can also sign up for Lewes Swift Watch 2023 to help identify areas of swift activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally on Saturday, May 6, Lewes Urban Arboretum will be inviting everyone to come and suggest places to plant trees in Lewes over the next planting season. There’ll be advice on tree-growing and tree-care volunteering opportunities. Arboriculturalist Peter Thurman will be talking 2pm-3pm on “Trees and Climate Change”.

Each Saturday, younger visitors will be invited to create their own wildflower, swift and tree artwork to add to the Lewes Climate Hub ‘Wild Wall’.

Audrey Jarvis, co-organiser of the season, says: “We hope that people of all ages will come along to these three events to share ideas for working together for the benefit of all the wildlife that makes Lewes such a special place”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad