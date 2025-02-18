Lewes Climate Hub panel to ask how climate change is affecting Lewes

How is climate change affecting Lewes?

On Saturday, February 22 at Lewes Climate Hub, a guest panel will explore how climate change is affecting Lewes and how the community needs to prepare for the future.

Juliet Oxborrow of Lewes Climate Hub said: "We often think of climate change as something that might have an impact on us many years from now. But the effects are starting to be seen here and now,

"More extreme weather may be damaging the fabric of our buildings ,affecting what plants and crops we can grow, and - of course -increasing our vulnerability to flooding. This is an opportunity to start thinking about how we can mitigate and prepare for these and other effects of climate change," she adds.

"We'd love people to come and share their experiences, questions and concerns - and add to our giant Lewes Climate Impacts Map so we can start building up a picture of what action we need to take as a town and a district."

Panellists at the free event include John Gower, a former Environmental Agency flood specialist and flood lead at Friends of Lewes. Collette Haynes of Ashurst Organics will share her experience of how changing weather affects our food-growing seasons. Finally, Stuart Page, a conservation architect who specialises in the conservation and adaptation of listed buildings and scheduled monuments, will discuss the potential impact of a changing climate on our historical buildings.

'How is climate change affecting Lewes' is being held from 1pm-2.30pm,Saturday, February 22, Lewes Climate Hub, 32 High Street, Lewes. It's free to attend.

