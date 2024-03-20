Lewes District Alliance marks UN Anti-Racism Day march in Newhaven
and live on Freeview channel 276
This is the third year the event has taken place and this year the theme was “Say No to all types of racism”.
The march was accompanied by Mrisi, a musician from Brighton, who drummed, sang his own songs on the theme of immigration and conducted audience participation of a very rhythmic kind.
This performance was organised and supported by Jenni Arhinful of the Culture Connect Project in Seaford which celebrates cultural diversity.
Alex Mthobi of Lewes Labour Party introduced the speakers: Dr. Janet Baah, a Liberal Democrat Councillor on Lewes Town and District Councils and the Chair of LDARA, Paul Keene, a Green Councillor on Lewes District Council, and Manal Ahmed representing Peacehaven Mosque.
Speeches reminded us that we are all human beings, that more unites us than divides us and that the work to stand against racism and discrimination needs to continue.
Others in attendance were Jan Woodling (Lab) and Lesley Boniface (Lib Dem), both Councillors in Newhaven, James MacCleary (Lib Dem) from Lewes District Council.
There was also a representative of the Romany and Traveller community.
For further information on LDARA please write to [email protected]