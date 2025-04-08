Lewes is a villain for the first time in Eastbourne's Easter panto

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Easter panto this year comes in the shape of Robin Hood, with panto regular Lewes Roberts relishing the thought of stepping into the villain's shoes for the first time.

Lewes will be our Sheriff of Nottingham when the show plays the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from Tuesday, April 8-Sunday, April 13 and the New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth on April 15-16.

Lewes was at the New Theatre Royal last Christmas in panto; the year before that he was at the Devonshire Park: “And I really can say that they are my two absolute favourite theatres. They're both designed by the same architect and they both have a wonderful intimacy, and they are my favourite theatres that I have ever performed in. To be able to play them both on the same tour is a real privilege. They really are two of the most special places, the design and the crowds that come, just everything. The theatre feels grand but it's quite small, and they're both wonderful places to be. They certainly do have different characteristics but there is an essence within them that is very similar and there is something about the two of them that feels very different to other theatres.”

As for Robin Hood, as Lewes says, it really is absolutely panto: “All the Christmas stuff gets taken out. There is none of that. But it is definitely panto, and you have to remember that pantos used to run until Easter. This one jumps straight into that world that people will know from Christmas shows and it will have all the big laughs, just none of the Christmas references.

“I was at the New Theatre Royal last Christmas and it's an absolutely beautiful theatre. I had a great time at a really stunning theatre. And when panto comes to an end and it's time to pack up, obviously you always feel the sadness but it was lovely knowing that I would be back with the same (production) team before long for this show, Robin Hood.

“And this will be my first baddie!”

Lewes has played Beast before in Beauty and The Beast: “And there were times when the Beast was not the nicest but he had redemptive qualities. He had a real journey to go on but the Sheriff of Nottingham is a lot less likeable, and I'm really looking forward to jumping into the baddie shoes! I really am! It is something that I will have to square with myself and perhaps talk to my mother about, but being a baddie is something that I've always wanted to do. I don't know what it says about me but I think the baddies just have so much more fun. And the thing is with panto that it is different every night.

“We all know about the Sheriff of Nottingham and his love of money. What is lovely is that Robin Hood is a story that people know. Everyone can understand the relationship between good and evil but with the Sheriff it's not some magical evil. He is just a vile man. You think of Alan Rickman as the Sheriff of Nottingham in Prince of Thieves, and there is just so much theatricality that you can play with in the role.”