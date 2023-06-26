Lewes man commemorated correctly after 106 years

That is until last Wednesday, when the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) installed a headstone there to commemorate his death in service. It was the 106th anniversary of his death and midsummer’s day.
Mark Kenward, John’s great nephew, began researching the case seven years ago and provided evidence which enabled the CWGC to verify that his grave should be correctly marked.
John was born in Lewes in 1883 to Harry and Ellen Relph of 19 Vallence Road. Like his father, John became a bricklayer and joined the Fusilier battalion which was formed in Seaford on 4th March 1916. The battalion was comprised of qualified building workers who worked on construction and repairs wherever they were needed. John was in France when he was wounded during some heavy shelling and sent back to England on April 27 1917 where he subsequently died of his wounds aged 35.
Sadly, John’s elder brother Corporal George Reuben Relph of the Royal Field Artillery was also killed in action on the 14th September 1914 aged 34. Both John and Reuben’s names are on the Lewes war memorial.
John’s niece Evelyn Roberts is still alive and living in Lewes as are other family members spanning four generations including great-great-great nieces and nephews. The family were represented at the graveside for the installation.