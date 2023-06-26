NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Police issue urgent advice as 999 calls fail to connect
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Glastonbury 2023: Star of the show is a woman whose name we don’t know
World’s ugliest dog crowned at ceremony in California

Lewes man commemorated correctly after 106 years

Private John William Relph of the 33rd Royal Fusiliers (Labour) Battalion died in the General Military Hospital, Edmonton on June 21 1917. His body was returned to Lewes and buried in an unmarked grave in the town cemetery.
By Brian JohnsonContributor
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:47 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST
Commemorative Headstone for John William RelphCommemorative Headstone for John William Relph
Commemorative Headstone for John William Relph

That is until last Wednesday, when the Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) installed a headstone there to commemorate his death in service. It was the 106th anniversary of his death and midsummer’s day.

Mark Kenward, John’s great nephew, began researching the case seven years ago and provided evidence which enabled the CWGC to verify that his grave should be correctly marked.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

John was born in Lewes in 1883 to Harry and Ellen Relph of 19 Vallence Road. Like his father, John became a bricklayer and joined the Fusilier battalion which was formed in Seaford on 4th March 1916. The battalion was comprised of qualified building workers who worked on construction and repairs wherever they were needed. John was in France when he was wounded during some heavy shelling and sent back to England on April 27 1917 where he subsequently died of his wounds aged 35.

Most Popular

Sadly, John’s elder brother Corporal George Reuben Relph of the Royal Field Artillery was also killed in action on the 14th September 1914 aged 34. Both John and Reuben’s names are on the Lewes war memorial.

John’s niece Evelyn Roberts is still alive and living in Lewes as are other family members spanning four generations including great-great-great nieces and nephews. The family were represented at the graveside for the installation.

Related topics:LabourCommonwealth War Graves Commission