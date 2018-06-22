Lewes man in custody after breaching injunction imposed fewer than 24 hours earlier

It took a Lewes man fewer than 24 hours to breach an injunction given to him in an attempt to stop his anti-social behaviour.

Adam Richards, of St Pancras Gardens, was given a month-long injunction on Wednesday (June 20) to prevent his persistant abusive behaviour but had breached it by 9am on Thursday (June 21).

The 47-year-old was hauled back to court on this morning (Friday, June 22) and was remanded to prison until a hearing on Tuesday (June 26).

The injunction prohibits him from:

- Causing harassment, alarm, or distress to any person not of the same household as yourself.

- Using or encouraging others to use foul or abusive language, or threatening behaviour in a public place.

- Being drunk in any place to which the public have access.

- Being in possession of an open vessel containing alcohol or unsealed vessel containing alcohol in a public place.

- Making any intentional non-consensual physical contact with a female.

- Wilfully intimidating any female in a public place.

Richards will attend Brighton County Court on July 20 for a judge to reconsider the order.