Lewes man in custody after breaching injunction imposed fewer than 24 hours earlier

It took a Lewes man fewer than 24 hours to breach an injunction given to him in an attempt to stop his anti-social behaviour.
Adam Richards, of St Pancras Gardens, was given a month-long injunction on Wednesday (June 20) to prevent his persistant abusive behaviour but had breached it by 9am on Thursday (June 21).
The 47-year-old was hauled back to court on this morning (Friday, June 22) and was remanded to prison until a hearing on Tuesday (June 26).
The injunction prohibits him from:
- Causing harassment, alarm, or distress to any person not of the same household as yourself.
- Using or encouraging others to use foul or abusive language, or threatening behaviour in a public place.
- Being drunk in any place to which the public have access.
- Being in possession of an open vessel containing alcohol or unsealed vessel containing alcohol in a public place.
- Making any intentional non-consensual physical contact with a female.
- Wilfully intimidating any female in a public place.
Richards will attend Brighton County Court on July 20 for a judge to reconsider the order.