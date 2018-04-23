Lewes man injured in two-car collision on A22

Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision involving two cars on the A22 at Hailsham on Thursday (April 19).

A Ford Puma and a Jeep Cherokee collided near the Gleneagles Roundabout just before 5pm.

The driver of the Ford Puma, an 86-year-old Eastbourne woman, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Conquest Hospital, Hastings.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee, a 60-year-old man from Lewes, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to the Conquest Hospital but later released.

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting 1006 of 19/04.