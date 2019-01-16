Lewes man jailed for persistent anti-social behaviour

Lewes man Adam Richards has been given a five month prison sentence for breaching a Court injunction over persistent anti-social behaviour in the town.

Richards, 48, of St Pancras Gardens, was sentenced at Brighton County Court on Monday (January 14) having been found to be in numerous breaches of an injunction taken out by Lewes Police in June 2018.

The injunction prohibits him from carrying out a number of anti-social activities, including being drunk in a public place; causing alarm, harassment or distress; intimidating any female; or using foul language.

Richards had already been to court in November 2018 for several breaches and had been given a 90-day suspended sentence.

PC Daran Goudie of the Lewes Prevention team said: “ Adam is well known in Lewes and has caused a lot of problems for local businesses and the public alike, causing distress in particular to female retail employees.

“He was given a suspended sentence last year and failed to heed the warnings so only has himself to blame for what has now happened. I hope that prison gives him the opportunity to resolve his alcohol abuse issues.

“We would like to thank all of the members of the public who gave statements that enabled us to take this matter to court.”