Lewes MP Maria Caulfield welcomes pub chain owner Tom Stovold to No 10 reception for Local Business Champions

Maria Caulfield, Member of Parliament for Lewes, was pleased to welcome local business champion, Tom Stovold, to a reception at No 10 hosted by The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, Chancellor of the Exchequer, to recognise and celebrate the brilliant work they do.

This reception was a great opportunity to celebrate local business champions and hear any concerns they may have, and solutions and schemes that the Government can implement to help local businesses to carry on thriving.

Tom is the Managing Director of Revived Inns which has pubs located all over the South East including Kent, Sussex, East Sussex and West Sussex. Tom and his team are passionate about food and their emphasis is very much on quality dining based on classic pub staples with some more adventurous offerings. They very much want to maintain the “country inn” atmosphere of our pubs and drinkers in the bar areas will be made to feel very welcome at all times.

You’ll find these pubs located in lovely spots such as Plumpton, Hadlow, Eastbourne, Slinfold, Newhaven West Harbour and more: revivedinns.co.uk/

Maria Caulfield MP said: “I was very pleased to be joined by Tom Stovold, a young local business champion in my constituency, to attend the reception at No 10.

“It is so crucial local business owners, like Tom, have the recognition they deserve and voice to us how we can help them. They are vital for our economy, our day to day lives, and our communities.

“Pubs like the ones Tom owns bring communities together and employ local individuals which is so important for the local economy.

“Thank you to Tom and all the local business owners for your continued hard work.”

Tom Stovold said: “It was an honour to be invited to No.10 Downing Street for a reception with the Chancellor. It was a great opportunity to talk to other small business owners from all across the country who are all facing similar issues to myself.

“In particular, it was interesting to talk to the Minister for Energy, who gave me an insight into her work, upcoming plans and support. Another restaurateur agreed that hospitality needed support if we intend to survive and grow our businesses over the next year.

“It was also great to hear from the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, in a speech to us, talk about his own experiences in business before he was a politician. I found the Chancellor to be genuinely invested in small businesses and inspiring to us all. He thanked all small businesses and understands the hard work we do.

