Lewes Speakers Club seeks aspiring leaders

A local club which battled Covid to reach its tenth anniversary has now appointed a new president, who's keen to bring in new members with ambitions to speak in public

Pandora Ellis, who delivered her presidential welcome on Tuesday (July 11th), said: "I want more people to know how life changing it can be to learn effective public speaking, and that they can do this in the safe and supportive environment of our friendly local group, Lewes Speakers Club."

Lewes Speakers Club, which has 32 members, is part of the global Toastmasters group, which helps people become better speakers and communicators. It's free for anyone to attend a first session as a guest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The events take place in the very same wood-panelled room in which Thomas Paine, the English-born American Founding Father, practised public speaking and honed his craft. A blue plaque at the front of the hotel commemorates this, reading: "Thomas Paine 1737-1809 here expounded his revolutionary politics. This inn is regarded as a cradle of American Independence which he helped to found with pen and sword."

Pandora Ellis, President of Lewes Speakers Club

During the pandemic, the club struggled, losing members as in person meetings were banned. As numbers tumbled it came close to having to fold altogether. Now, it is gaining momentum once more and Ellis hopes to build it further.

"My vision is to make our impact visible," said Ellis. "It's so inspiring to see our members hosting huge events, delivering speeches to important local institutions such as the fire service or even taking part as speakers at TEDx events. We've even helped one member to regain her confidence at her own pace after she lost he ability to speak.

"I want to share more widely the many personal achievements and successes our members experience as a result of whet they learn at this club."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, club founder Jeff Grace reflected on how he's seen the club he founded ten years ago helped people from all walks of life build the skills they need to speak in public.

A recent Lewes Speakers Club meeting

"When we started in 2013 there were just three of us," said Grace. "I was already familiar with Toastmasters and had often walked past the White Hart Hotel and noticed the blue plaque outside.

"Being half American, I loved the idea of starting a club in the very room where the Founding Father, philosopher and revolutionary Thomas Paine practised speaking 250 years ago.

"I'd worked in corporate events for years and seen the advantage public speaking gives in any organisation. Those who can speak, in my experience, they become the leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now, nothing gives me more pleasure than seeing others gain confidence and achieve their public speaking goals through their work at Lewes Speakers. It makes me truly happy."

Lewes Speakers Club runs every second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the White Hart Hotel, 55 High St, Lewes BN7 1XE.