Lewes youngsters travel to Finland to learn survival skills

Pupils arriving in Finland to learn arctic survival skills this month got more than they bargained for when they were treated to a nightly display of the Northern Lights.

The year 10 students from Lewes Old Grammar School travelled to Tankavaara in Finnish Lapland to complete a series of challenges in freezing snowy conditions, part of an annual school tradition, which builds confidence and resilience.

With thousands travelling to the area every year and never seeing the Aurora Borealis, the group couldn't believe it when they were treated to the spectacle every evening of their trip.

The pupils were also delighted that in amongst learning how to build a snow grave in which to sleep, deal with hypothermia, navigate and map read, light a fire in the wild and cook evening meals outside, they also became proficient at snowshoeing, skiing with sledges and taking the local huskies for a spin.

Year 10 pupil Ben Tamplin said: “It was an amazing experience. The guides were inspirational with their stories and knowledge of the environment around them. A highlight was earning their trust and being able to hike out to a traditional Finnish cabin with two other friends to stay the night. We lit a fire, told stories, and listened to music before getting a toasty night’s sleep.

"Although I was awoken early in the morning by the sound of a moose just outside our cabin! I also loved staying the night in a snow grave. You had to dig a rectangle out of the knee-deep snow just enough to fit you and your friends inside.

"During the night we stayed up gazing at the mesmerizing northern lights twirling above us. The experience was unmatched to anything I’ve ever done before and I’d go back there in a heartbeat.”

LOGS teacher Isabel Jensen who accompanied the pupils added: “Finland's breathtaking landscape was an incredible setting for our annual arctic survival adventure. Students thoroughly applied themselves to the challenging conditions with determination and a strength of team spirit that was inspirational to the adults watching.