Since taking control of the District Council in May 2023, the Lib Dems have made it a top priority to get a Local Plan in place. The Local Plan was 3 years overdue as of May 2023 – after 7 years of too slow work by the previous Tory administration. The lack of a Local Plan has been a key gap in the area’s ability to resist planning applications from property developers.

It’s clear that the new Lib Dem-led District Council has been shaking things up with a much more forceful approach to getting the Local Plan in place. They have been insisting on meetings – at times weekly – with District Council staff, statutory bodies, government departments and political figures to unblock issues and barriers, which should have been addressed years ago. Refreshingly, some of these meetings have included representatives from other political parties; to ensure that there is cross-party buy-in and long-lasting support for the solutions brokered.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Chichester constituency Jess Brown-Fuller comments: “I am delighted to see the impact that a Lib Dem administration is having on the critically important Local Plan. I know how hard the District Lib Dems are working to deal with the many challenges they have uncovered on the Local Plan since taking office in May 2023. Their determination, new approach and refusal to take no for an answer is like a breath of fresh air. By unlocking the deadlock, we will be seeing a Local Plan finally get over the line in the new year. Like many in our area, I’m anxious to see a stop on the deluge of speculative and inappropriate development proposals that have been blighting our area for years.”

