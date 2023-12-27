BREAKING

Liberal Democrat MP candidate Jess Brown-Fuller joins in the fun at Pagham pram race

Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Chichester constituency, Jess Brown-Fuller was delighted to judge the entries at this year’s world renowned Boxing Day Pagham Pram Race.
By Jill HilliardContributor
Published 27th Dec 2023, 09:09 GMT
Jess congratulations First Prize winners

Jess said: “I was so impressed by the creativity and ingenuity of all the entries. It was a very difficult choice; but in the end I gave First Prize to: “Australia’s Flood Animal Rescue team” and Second Prize to: “The Elton Johns”.

"Everyone is having so much fun. It’s great to be a part of this fabulous community event.

"I’ve met so many happy people and my family are having a great trip out too.”

Local Pagham residents, Richard and Sally Gray commented: “Pagham is the newest ward to join the Chichester constituency – so it was fitting that Jess Brown-Fuller was here with us on Boxing Day morning, supporting the oldest pram race in the world.

"She enjoyed meeting local residents, who seemed pleased to extend a warm Pagham welcome to Jess.”