Liberal Democrat MP candidate Jess Brown-Fuller joins in the fun at Pagham pram race
Jess said: “I was so impressed by the creativity and ingenuity of all the entries. It was a very difficult choice; but in the end I gave First Prize to: “Australia’s Flood Animal Rescue team” and Second Prize to: “The Elton Johns”.
"Everyone is having so much fun. It’s great to be a part of this fabulous community event.
"I’ve met so many happy people and my family are having a great trip out too.”
Local Pagham residents, Richard and Sally Gray commented: “Pagham is the newest ward to join the Chichester constituency – so it was fitting that Jess Brown-Fuller was here with us on Boxing Day morning, supporting the oldest pram race in the world.
"She enjoyed meeting local residents, who seemed pleased to extend a warm Pagham welcome to Jess.”