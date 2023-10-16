Liberal Democrats support Stonepillow’s Big Sleep Out in Chichester

Chichester has a reputation of being a comfortable, affluent city but the reality is that it has dozens of local people who are having to sleep rough every night. Hundreds more are sofa-surfing, sleeping in cars, vulnerably housed or at risk of eviction.

Stonepillow is a Chichester-based charity that supports and empowers homeless and vulnerable people to achieve sustainable independence and well-being. 430 people are currently using its services, an increase of 123% over the last five years and, over the last year, there has been a 50% increase of users of its day hubs.

The Big Sleep Out is Stonepillow’s major annual fund-raising event.

On Saturday night many members of our local community stepped outside their comfort zone by sleeping in home-made shelters alongside Chichester Cathedral. This will bring just a small insight into what being homeless is really like, particularly as we head into the wind, rain and freezing temperatures of the winter months.

Jess Brown-Fuller builds homeless shelter for James Vivian

On Saturday afternoon, Jess Brown-Fuller, prospective Lib Dem Parliamentary candidate for Chichester, went to support James Vivian, Chichester Central’s Councillor (Lib Dem) in Stonepillow’s “Big Sleep Out”. They were joined by Hilary Bartle, Stonepillow’s Chief Executive, and Chichester West’s Councillor (Lib Dem) Clare Apel, founding member and Trustee of Stonepillow.

James was all set to spend the night in a shelter that he created himself, and with temperatures due to drop to 4 degrees overnight, he was dressed up warmly. James appreciated that his involvement would not replicate the dreadful experience of rough sleeping, but hoped that his actions, along with that of his co-sleepers, would raise both funds and awareness of the utter desperation of the homeless.

James said, “In participating in the Big Sleep Out, I’m hoping to play even a small part in preventing someone from having to sleep rough this year.”

